I just read the article regarding custodial staffing shortages at Castleton University and wasn’t surprised, considering the starting wage offered by the university. The university is definitely behind the current economic times when it comes to salary.
As I continued reading, I came to the section where Alyssa Tracey was describing her duties and workload. I had to read that section again to make sure I read it correctly. Are you kidding me? Vile, vulgar and unsanitary are some of the words that come to mind describing these so-called students attending the university.
Is there any type of screening process in the admissions department besides a check for tuition, room and board? And please don’t justify these conditions by “a few bad apples” or “typical college experience.“ This is a black mark on the reputation of the university. Alyssa Tracey claims she likes her job. Well, Alyssa, more power to you because you couldn’t pay me enough to clean up after these people, and I use that term loosely.
I think the university should reevaluate its custodial staff responsibilities and mandate students clean up their own rooms before their departure.
