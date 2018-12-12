This letter is in response to Mr. Perry Green's recent letter seeming to chide our former first lady for pointing out (in 2014 at a naturalization ceremony) that the signers of the Declaration of Independence were not born in America. Mr. Green points out that “only 8 of the 56 signers were born out of America.”
Surely, Mr. Green is aware that, while the remaining 48 signers may have been born on the North American continent, they were not born citizens of the United States. They only became citizens when this great country of ours was founded. This is what Mrs. Obama was referring to — the shared act of becoming a citizen of this great country, something that all of the signers of the Declaration share with those who choose to become citizens today.
Hope this clears that up.
Grahame Heavener
White River Junction
