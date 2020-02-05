I am writing today in support of Paul Clifford’s bid to return to the Rutland City Board of Aldermen.
He has proven himself to be a trusted member of the Board and a strong advocate for reduced spending and for the benefits of local control. He is accessible and never fails to respond to the thoughts and concerns of his constituents. Paul has worked hard over the years — always with an eye toward making our community a safe place in which to raise our families and to ensure new opportunities for business growth will be warmly welcomed.
Virginia Duffy
Rutland
