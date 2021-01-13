After retweeting the patently false claim antifa took part in the Jan. 6 insurrection, Alderman Clifford now says, "I acknowledge there were Trump supporters there."

I can only assume tomorrow's breaking news will read, "Alderman Clifford acknowledges the sky is blue."

Seriously, Rutland, in choosing who we want to represent us, is this the best we can do?

David Balfour

Rutland

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.