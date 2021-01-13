After retweeting the patently false claim antifa took part in the Jan. 6 insurrection, Alderman Clifford now says, "I acknowledge there were Trump supporters there."
I can only assume tomorrow's breaking news will read, "Alderman Clifford acknowledges the sky is blue."
Seriously, Rutland, in choosing who we want to represent us, is this the best we can do?
David Balfour
Rutland
