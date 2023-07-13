Clift’s comments
Updated: July 13, 2023 @ 12:10 am
Clift’s comments
Regarding Elayne Clift’s July 8 comments about Israel’s settlements policy, I have three questions.
First: What does Clift hope to accomplish by submitting her criticisms for publication? In other words, what would her desired outcome look like?
Second: What does Clift see as the probability of success for her efforts? The context here is the unending war perpetrated by Arab states and individuals, through both physical attacks and propaganda, seeking the annihilation of the Jewish state.
Third: In a piece titled “Today’s Israel,” why is there no description of today’s Israel? Clift talks about Israel’s encroachment on territory claimed by previous occupants, but hasn’t similar encroachment been the founding policy of most, if not all of today’s countries, including the United States? A factual discussion of today’s Israel should certainly include that tiny, besieged nation’s immense contributions to science and technology, its exceedingly progressive social norms, and, by comparison with its neighboring states, the relative safety it affords its minorities and dissidents.
In this ancient tribal conflict, Clift’s comments amount to carrying water for the enemies of Israel and the Jewish people. Like a number of American Jews, and unlike their more vulnerable Israeli contemporaries, Clift doesn’t seem to have learned the one crucial lesson of the “Holocaust,” which is that it does no good to turn the other cheek to enemies who don’t share one’s values. The Middle East is not yet ripe for a Gandhi or a Martin Luther King Jr. who could appeal to a common understanding of righteousness. Armed defense, ugly as it sometimes may be in its ramifications, is the most likely means to survival in this case, and that’s the basis of Israel’s callous-seeming rejection of voices like Clift’s.
Andy Leader
North Middlesex