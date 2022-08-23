Your headline about the big climate bill that just passed Congress and signed into law by President Biden (“Climate bill’s unlikely beneficiary: Oil”) was misleading. While there are some provisions in the bill that benefit the oil industry, those provisions are dwarfed by the support the bill gives to renewable energy and to other carbon-reducing measures. The article does eventually acknowledge the net emissions reductions in the bill — but not until the third-to-last paragraph, which says the emissions reductions are expected to be “10 to 50 times greater” than the emissions increases. Overall, in fact, the climate bill is a big step in the right direction of stabilizing our climate and putting the brakes on catastrophic climate change.
Diana Chace
