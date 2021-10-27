Whether you are a hunter, birdwatcher, angler, skier, hiker or just enjoy the outdoors and nature, you’ve probably commented on the subtle and not-so-subtle changes in the ecosystems here in Vermont. From shifts in the forest makeup of our tree species and higher temperatures in our lakes and streams, to loss of snow and disrupted foliage seasons, there seems to be a ‘new normal’ happening in weather. It’s not for the better and it’s not just Vermont.
Consider that within a nine-year span (2011-20), there was an average of 62,805 wildfires annually in the U.S., and an average of 7.5 million acres impacted annually. But it’s not just our forests and the creatures (or inhabitants) who live in them facing the consequences of a heating planet. A recent study by the Global Coral Reef Monitoring Network concluded warming temperatures from human-caused climate change resulted in the loss of 14% of the world’s coral reefs between 2009 and 2018.
We need to slow climate change before the habitats and natural scenery we love are lost, here in Vermont and around the world. Economists say a carbon tax will work faster than any other strategy to shift the fossil fuel industry and get us to the emissions reductions goal of 50% by 2030. Currently, the Senate Finance Committee is discussing just such a carbon price.
If you care about protecting the beauty and bounty of Vermont, tell the president it’s time for our government to take decisive action: citizensclimatelobby.org/white-house online.
Martin Fjeld
Goshen
