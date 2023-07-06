Often downwind of Canada, Vermonters are getting a smell of likely further consequences of climate change. I urge all governing bodies to dedicate a percentage of something to a global environmental defense fund. Let the U.N. vote that its members will contribute 2% of their current defense budgets to empowering alternative energy sources in developing nations; let the Vermont Legislature find ways to "tax" in the name of saving the planet. In what imaginative ways can all entities participate? We might all share a little pain now before the smoke is washed out by flooding.
Geof Hewitt