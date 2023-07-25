It is interesting that right-wing, and often fossil-fuel, money supported groups like the Ethan Allen Institute (who gave permission for them to use the name?) like to refute and confuse climate change facts.
But the July 20 statement from John McClaughry was a particular nice spin. McClaughry wrote, “… there is little doubt but what human-caused greenhouse gas emissions have contributed to that warming.” The mouthpieces for big oil have evolved from “Climate change is not happening” to “Climate change is happening but it is not caused by human activity” to the above statement which translates to “Climate change is happening and it is caused by humans, we just don’t know to what extent.”
Well, humans burn too much carbon and it heats the planet and we humans can live in a very small window of temperature. Humans have evolved over a million years to live in this narrow range of degrees. A three-degree swing is a disaster for us. If you don’t think so, take your normal body temperature of 98.6° and then live a while at 101.6. Enjoy a 103° hot tub and then attempt to get into one at 106°.
Why do former climate-change deniers now admit that climate change is real and only argue to what extent? Because us humans actually have functioning eyes and can see the effects of a warming planet, exactly as predicted 50 years ago. “Who are you gonna believe, me, or your lying eyes.” Humans caused our climate crisis and we can solve it. What we can’t do is soft pedal it. Each of us must do what we can to end and hopefully reverse the effects of climate change.