It is interesting that right-wing, and often fossil-fuel, money supported groups like the Ethan Allen Institute (who gave permission for them to use the name?) like to refute and confuse climate change facts.

But the July 20 statement from John McClaughry was a particular nice spin. McClaughry wrote, “… there is little doubt but what human-caused greenhouse gas emissions have contributed to that warming.” The mouthpieces for big oil have evolved from “Climate change is not happening” to “Climate change is happening but it is not caused by human activity” to the above statement which translates to “Climate change is happening and it is caused by humans, we just don’t know to what extent.”

