Join people from all walks of life for a massive climate march ahead of the United Nations Climate Ambition Summit. This event will take place in midtown Manhattan at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17. We will demand that our elected leaders show real climate leadership by rejecting new fossil fuel projects and by declaring a climate emergency.
From the wildfires in Canada to record-breaking temperatures around the globe, we are reminded almost daily that our world is rapidly warming. The amount of heat-trapping carbon dioxide in our atmosphere has increased over 50% since the start of the industrial revolution. In order to stop this warming, we must rapidly transition away from burning carbon dioxide-polluting fossil fuels to non-polluting sources of energy.