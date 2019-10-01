The international attention to the issues of global warming and climate change last week brought forth predictable responses from the Ethan Allen Institute, an organization devoted to promoting the viewpoints of their funders.
Rob Roper portrayed the activities as "indoctrination," without attempting to challenge their basis. John McClaughry interpreted them in terms of conspiracy theories — activities intended to profit upstart groups at the expense of ...
Neither of them acknowledged that the major funders of views such as theirs are the carbon-fuel based industries. I have not tried to research the funding sources of the Ethan Allen Institute.
In contrast to their doctrinaire obfuscation, I would draw attention to a remarkably effective graphic on the cover of the Economist magazine of Sept. 21. It uses color-coded vertical stripes to illustrate the change in average temperature over the years since the mid-1840s (when the magazine was established); the baseline is an average of the temperatures 1970-2000.
Their chart demonstrates, quite dramatically, the accelerating rate of change in temperatures. It is the equivalent of Greta Thunberg’s submission to the U.S. Senate: She placed the IPCC report before her and asked the senators to read the science.
Stephen Belcher
Pittsford
