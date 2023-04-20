As a homeowner and parent on Village Street, East Wallingford, and having attended the recent select board meeting where the options for the Route 140/103 intersection were discussed, I strongly oppose rebuilding and widening the Village Street bridge at a cost of $20 million.
The time and cost to improve the intersection at 103/140 are insignificant compared to the price of losing one life to the very dangerous situation that will exist on Village Street with a wider bridge. Prior to the bridge closure, there were 1,200-plus vehicles a day on a street built for horses and buggies. My house is 19 feet from the white line, as are the majority of my neighbor's houses. Our children cannot walk to the bus stop without supervision. In the winter, we have zero visibility to pull out of our driveways because of snowbanks and countless times, trucks and cars have locked up their brakes crossing the bridge.
