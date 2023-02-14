If the intention of the state of Vermont is to create as much a monopoly for the University of Vermont educational system as it has already done for its health care system, its recent decision to close the state college libraries is likely to have that desired effect.

There were 5,680 Vermont high school graduates this year. Of those, at most, 3,847 Vermonters are not attending UVM. Some are students in the grossly underfunded Vermont public post-secondary educational system. Isn’t the long-range plan that each affected campus will now shed students when deprived of its centers of knowledge, inquiry and interaction, as long as there are no dedicated professionals who customize knowledge to students?

