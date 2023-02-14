If the intention of the state of Vermont is to create as much a monopoly for the University of Vermont educational system as it has already done for its health care system, its recent decision to close the state college libraries is likely to have that desired effect.
There were 5,680 Vermont high school graduates this year. Of those, at most, 3,847 Vermonters are not attending UVM. Some are students in the grossly underfunded Vermont public post-secondary educational system. Isn’t the long-range plan that each affected campus will now shed students when deprived of its centers of knowledge, inquiry and interaction, as long as there are no dedicated professionals who customize knowledge to students?
Educating fewer than 2,000 Vermonters, UVM has effectively devoured all the public higher education resources. Though UVM may argue that it serves Vermonters, online profiles seem to suggest otherwise: only 1,833 students (18%) are from instate (a quarter of whom are assumed to be recent high school graduates). When those tuition-paying students leave their publicly funded institutions, and possibly the state, as their opportunities shrink, the communities of which they are a vital part likewise suffer. If the state lacks resources now, what will be available to manage the economic and social fallout in the wake of their closures?
The library closings … How can that be seen as anything but a dystopian first step in the de-education of the people of Vermont, guaranteeing increased economic and social inequity? Is the state of Florida, perhaps, seen as a better model of higher education?
