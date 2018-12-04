We wanted to take a moment out of our busy holiday schedules to thank the Rutland community for coming out on a snowy #GivingTuesday and giving generously to the CSJ Provider Program’s Share the Warmth clothing drive. Our students processed 516 items of clothing, which are being distributed to those in need right here in Rutland County through the NewStory Center and The Homeless Prevention Center.
Though this is a busy time of year and the weather was not exactly balmy, our community once again proved what a big heart they have. With the support of donations, and time from staff and students, we will be able to provide our partner organizations with the means to serve those who need a hand-up.
Thank you again to all those who donated to the clothing drive and we wish you all the best throughout the holiday season.
Jennifer Arnado
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.