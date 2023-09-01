Elections have consequences and considering what I have heard from a fair amount of Rutland City taxpayers, they are starting to figure this out.

The recent mayoral and Board of Alderman election seems to be a prime example of this. As the crime rate continues in an upward trajectory and the police become more outnumbered by out-of-town vagrants seeking to do harm to our local community, it appears the mayor is more worried about his vision and political status than the city he oversees.

