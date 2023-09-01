Elections have consequences and considering what I have heard from a fair amount of Rutland City taxpayers, they are starting to figure this out.
The recent mayoral and Board of Alderman election seems to be a prime example of this. As the crime rate continues in an upward trajectory and the police become more outnumbered by out-of-town vagrants seeking to do harm to our local community, it appears the mayor is more worried about his vision and political status than the city he oversees.
In the recent months, we have had multiple police-involved shootings and not to mention the loss of life of a beautiful young police officer just starting her career. Our local convenience store and gas stations are being held up. Theft is still rampant in this city and instead of addressing the issues, he chooses to move on to the next big-ticket political item. As the country is teetering on the brink of an economic recession and markets are turning downward, these officials are looking to spend money before the city has even accounted for it.
This is all going on at the same time taxes are going up. I am so thankful there are employees in our Rutland City treasury department who are looking out for the taxpayer because our elected officials couldn't care less.
That brings me to the next big issue these officials are choosing to interject themselves into: the new traffic pattern they forced a vote through for. Now let me get this straight, the program was ended due to public outrage and the fact it did not work. But now it is 2023, the year commonsense and reason has behooved most elected officials in this city we have chosen, to put this back on the table — clown world.