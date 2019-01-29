Would it not be prudent to ask the powers that be in the education community if it would be feasible to combine Green Mountain College and the College of St. Joseph, together with Castleton University, and make one, much stronger, financially and culturally diverse school for Rutland County?
Each campus could be reconfigured and consolidated into a separate division of Castleton. You already have the physical structures in place and they could be reworked for what that campus would offer the students. You have the faculty and staff already available for each separate entity.
Examples of this might be: "The St. Joseph Medical and Nursing Campus of Castleton University, "The Green Mountain Legal and Liberal Arts Campus of Castleton University." Just examples, but it would certainly allow Castleton to really diversify itself into a major educational facility.
This combination would allow each existing physical entity to survive and hopefully thrive and make Rutland County a very special place for students to migrate to for their educational pursuits.
I think this would be a win-win situation for our area.
Jeff Sawyer
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.