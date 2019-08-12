I encourage all to come to the fair this year. The Vermont State Fair runs from Tuesday, the 13th of August, to Saturday, the 17th of August.
This is the 45th year of the Farm Museum down at the fair. The Farm Museum is a joint project between the Rutland County Agricultural Society and the Rutland Historical Society. We have been cleaning and polishing various items for display. Three of our staff rehung the "Alfrecha Meadows" banner. It looks really, really nice if I do say so. Please come see our displays.
Mary will be operating the loom in the Farm Museum and on Friday a new feature — chair caning!!! Dan Moore will be back as well operating his antique farm machinery.
While you are [at] it, enjoy the rest of the fair, many volunteers have worked very hard to put on a great fair this year for you.
A few of the many things you can expect to see at the fair this year are racing pigs, chainsaw carvers and horses, horses, horses. As for the night show, there will be two demolition derbies — always a fan favorite. On Friday, Jamie Lee Thurston will be performing. So come to the fair and enjoy yourself.
So see you at the fair, you can find me at the Farm Museum.
Ron Hemenway
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.