Now that Bernie Sanders has endorsed Joe Biden in his quest for the presidency, all Democrats need to do the same.
The Democratic Party literally gave the presidency to the current occupant of the White House in 2016 by falling into pieces and not supporting the nominee then. No matter how distasteful the nominee was then, Democrats shot themselves by voting for anyone but the nominee in some kind of vain and silly protest effort.
That's how the current occupant of the White House got there. Had Democrats all voted for the nominee then, no matter how difficult they found it, we would not be dealing with the national nightmare that we are currently enduring.
This election is different. We are faced with a president who neither understands nor respects the Constitution; a president who actually said that he has total power over the states: total; a president who lies as naturally as he breathes.
There can be no room for Democrats to play silly games this time around. There is already huge damage inflicted on the nation by this heartless, hateful and now increasingly irrelevant administration and we can afford no more.
Bob Gemmell
Pawlet
