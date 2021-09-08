This year, Barstow School District is projected to send over $350,000 to private schools in and out of state, thereby subsidizing private education with our tax dollars. This drain of resources puts additional strain on our public schools, increasing the cost per pupil in public schools. And still we expect our public schools to meet the needs of all students.
Public education is a common good. I applaud the Barstow School District School Board for their commitment to all children.
Lisa Purcell
Chittenden
