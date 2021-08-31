With the attack on the people at the gate and 13 service members dead and others wounded, the quandary begins: if the Taliban hold true in their promise. Any enemy of yours is a friend of mine. The ISIS-K movement opposes the Taliban seeking to take power away from them and ruling Afghanistan. The Taliban have not only possession of the armaments we left behind in the great rush but also all of the soldiers we had trained to fly and operate them. We had trained them for 20 years and now they and the lost armament are the property of the Taliban.
Here again, if they do what they said they would with their women and girls, give them the right to jobs and education, will we assist them in technical knowledge to fight this other dreaded and vicious enemy? If you doubt it, think Germany, the SS and atrocities, Japan and even worse atrocities and the way they were dealt with post-World War II. In the years the Taliban leader was in our prisons, I am sure he had access to information about this and books showing the improvements we made to those nations.
ISIS is without compassion or decency towards all they encounter and will again turn their attention to destroying America. This includes their attempt to gain control of the Taliban and Afghanistan. Any bets on when we will begin to assist the former enemy against an enemy common to both of us? Politics is indeed a strange animal and we have proof of this all through the history of mankind.
Walter Duda
Poultney
