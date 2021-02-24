How truly sad that the former managing editor of the Rutland Herald would chastise the very same paper for publishing a letter signed by 28 members of the community seeking input into the future of their public library.
How dare they! How dare taxpayers of Rutland City who contribute more than $700,000 to the library each year, not to mention those who contribute from throughout the county, how dare they ask to be included in the decision to move the library from a historic, city-owned building within a few blocks of the city center to a property located on the outskirts of town, inaccessible to walkers, a property that could be a massive development project for years.
To question a decision is not equivalent to questioning the decision makers' integrity. No insult was given, just taken.
Simply put: Please do not hurry this decision, especially without including broad community contribution.
Yvonne Daley
Rutland City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.