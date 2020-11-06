I’m writing in awe of the incredible response to the GMP Food Challenge recently held on behalf of the Vermonters who rely on the Rutland Community Cupboard.
With COVID-19 forcing this wonderful annual community event into a virtual one this year, we had no way to know how this might go — but once again, Rutland County came through big for those in need.
Working with Rebekah Stevens and the Community Cupboard, we set what we thought was a huge goal — $25,000. We knew the need is bigger than ever thanks to COVID-19.
With several checks arriving, postmarked before the deadline but after the Herald’s recent coverage, we wanted to let folks know what an amazing outpouring occurred. When all was said and done, the virtual Food Challenge surpassed that lofty $25,000 goal by raising nearly $32,000 for our friends and neighbors, which will help feed hundreds of families, including working people, seniors and children.
Given the region’s heartfelt response to everything from Tropical Storm Irene to the Gift-of-Life Marathon, I can’t honestly say I am surprised by this support, but my faith in humanity is replenished nonetheless. Thanks to all who helped.
Steve Costello
Rutland Town
