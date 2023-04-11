"Remembering Jonah" provides powerful and considerate insights that can be thought-provoking for all of us — especially on a weekend when so many are simultaneously observing and reflecting upon the religious holidays of Easter, Passover and Ramadan. It will require sustained efforts from many groups throughout the community to help avoid another tragic loss like that of Jonah.
We know the roots of many challenges in society are deep. That must strengthen our resolve to work together. I have the privilege of working for Rutland City Public Schools with many dedicated employees who focus on making a meaningful difference for every student every day.
