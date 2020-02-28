Hey, Chittenden voters!
Next week on Town Meeting Day, we will have an opportunity to vote on several requests from local organizations that serve our residents.
In particular, one request is from the Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging (for $600). The Council provides multiple services to our seniors — case management, counseling, information and assistance, as well as over 2,600 meals to homebound residents and the senior group that meets weekly at the old town hall.
Another organization, Wonderfeet Museum, requests substantially more ($2,500). This allows Chittenden residents to visit for “free” Thursdays in July and August (regular admission is $5/person, free for 12 months or less). The Chittenden Public Library has a Wonderfeet pass that residents can borrow (reportedly no one borrowed it in 2019). Only a few towns are asked for budgetary support — Chittenden, Mendon, West Rutland, Rutland Town, Rutland City.
Although Wonderfeet may be a valuable local resource for some, one might wonder if the value is four times that of the Council on Aging, to our residents.
Please consider this when voting March 3.
Pat Harrison
North Chittenden
