I recently witnessed a gentle act of compassion at Rutland Free Library. A woman entered the library behind me. She was talking in a low voice to herself as she stood opposite the circulation desk. She remained there, pacing and unsettled. I felt empathy for her and did not feel threatened. I found a place to read in the adjacent room.
The woman’s voice in the next room began to get louder. It grew with intensity, persisting for 5-10 minutes. A staff member then spoke to the people in our room saying they were aware of the situation. I asked if the police were coming. The staff member said, “No, an interventionist is on the way.”