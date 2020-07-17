Vermont ranks 47th in the country with a census response rate of 55.6%. Rutland County's census response rate is 52.0% compared to Chittenden County at 71.5%. We need everyone's assistance in urging folks to go online to 2020census.com and complete the 2020 Census form.
Michael Henry
Rutland
The writer is a 2020 Census Response Representative.
