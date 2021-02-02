As a Legion member, I sympathize with Adjutant Perham’s description of the Legion's plight in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. I am speaking as an individual not in any official Legion capacity.
Legions are a valuable part of the community they exist in, as was noted: polling venues, large gathering places for fundraising, birthday and anniversary parties, and, of course, raising a glass with fellow vets and family.
All these examples are exactly why the posts should stay closed. At this time, it's just too dangerous to get together. Of all the folks in this epidemic, the Legion understands sacrifice better than most, being veterans in service of their country, many in combat.
I believe the Legion has done the right thing and has suffered for it. They are not alone but they follow the law. The problem is we must continue to be closed but the Legion and other clubs and bars should not be alone. The sacrifice should be shared and Adjutant Perham's point about ski areas is valid. Don’t open the clubs, yet close the ski areas, now.
Bob Richards
Fair Haven
