It is unfortunate to see the city of Rutland once again debating parking. If the city wants to see its downtown improve and become more vibrant, it should embrace the concept of plentiful, convenient and free parking.
The simple fact is that many people will not come downtown unless it is easy to park. The cost is a factor, but it is also a major disincentive to have different types of meters, with different rates and different payment methods in different locations. And just when we get used to them, they get changed again.
Can you read the instructions in the rain, or dark, or with the sun in your eyes? Do you have the right cell-phone app? Can you remember your license plate number after walking half a block to the nearest kiosk? Did I do this right, or will I get a ticket?
Since the city admits it is not making much money by charging for parking, why not make it free? Free parking would provide an incentive for folks to come downtown. Then, whenever possible, make sure parking is convenient, plentiful and well-marked. To make it fair, it would be easy to enforce a two-hour limit in the most central part of downtown.
Rutland can then advertise “free parking” in its promotions. Better parking will not solve all the city’s downtown issues, but it is a step in the right direction.
