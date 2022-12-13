It is unfortunate to see the city of Rutland once again debating parking. If the city wants to see its downtown improve and become more vibrant, it should embrace the concept of plentiful, convenient and free parking.

The simple fact is that many people will not come downtown unless it is easy to park. The cost is a factor, but it is also a major disincentive to have different types of meters, with different rates and different payment methods in different locations. And just when we get used to them, they get changed again.

