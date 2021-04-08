How not to encourage people to compost kitchen scraps: Take a composting bin that last year cost $45, jack the price up to $60, then add a "permit" fee of $15 to boot.
That’s sticker shock, and I experienced it yesterday, not at Home Depot, Walmart or other retail establishment, but at the office of the Rutland County Solid Waste District, the organization that encourages homeowners to compost kitchen waste if they can. The bin in question is a large outdoor type that will take up to a year of compostable material. I’ve purchased three prior to yesterday, each at $45.
OK, prices do go up, and the bin is good quality (although not bear-proof as I learned last spring), but what galled me was the RCSWD person could not explain why I had to pay for a permit to compost my own kitchen waste, on my own property, for use in my own gardens. Needless to say, I walked out without a bin, and will have to find another way to compost my kitchen waste.
Craig Tomkinson
Mount Holly
