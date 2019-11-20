On the Thursday, Nov. 7, Rutland Herald A Section back page, was the "Young Writers Project," which contains several great presentations.
But one, written by 14-year-old Maeve MacLachlan, titled "If not now, when?" really hit me in the face. This should have been printed on the front page of the Herald, not the back page.
Seems like many of our youth of today have a greater concern over the future than a lot of adults do.
Bill Clark
Wells
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.