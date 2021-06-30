Yes, there will be Concerts in the Park this summer at the Park in Fair Haven. The dedicated committee has been working diligently to make accommodations to meet pandemic regulations.
There will be eight concerts beginning on July 1, with Studio 11, a Beatles cover band. The lineup has been printed and ready to be picked up at local businesses. As usual, the schedule is packed with fan favorites for your enjoyment.
You are invited to arrive early to enjoy the beautiful park, local restaurants or just go for a walk before the concert starts. It will be an opportunity to renew friendships missed because of the absence of concerts last summer. You will note some changes were made to allow for pandemic distancing regulations. However, 50/50 tickets will be available, as well as hot dogs, chips and water; masks will be available for your convenience.
So if you are a Beatles fan (or not), I look forward to seeing you on July 1 in the Park in Fair Haven.
Claire Stanley
Fair Haven
