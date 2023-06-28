The Fourth of July holiday is upon us. One hundred and sixty years ago on the “Glorious Fourth,” Lincoln received news that Lee’s forces were retreating from Pennsylvania and Vicksburg was surrendered to Grant. Lincoln knew it was the death knell of the Confederacy.

As we celebrate the Fourth, many Confederate battle flags will be flying even though it represents a group of states bent on destroying the nation. Do those who fly this flag have an idea of what it represents? They claim it represents freedom from an oppressive government. But does it?

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0