The Fourth of July holiday is upon us. One hundred and sixty years ago on the “Glorious Fourth,” Lincoln received news that Lee’s forces were retreating from Pennsylvania and Vicksburg was surrendered to Grant. Lincoln knew it was the death knell of the Confederacy.
As we celebrate the Fourth, many Confederate battle flags will be flying even though it represents a group of states bent on destroying the nation. Do those who fly this flag have an idea of what it represents? They claim it represents freedom from an oppressive government. But does it?
Southern states left the union because they claimed the U.S. Constitution stated so. Not so under the Confederate constitution.
Alexander Stevens, Confederate vice president, said the old government "rested upon the assumption of the equality of the races, our new government is founded upon exactly the opposite ideas: Its foundations are laid, its cornerstone rests, upon the great truth that the Negro is not equal to the white man; that slavery is his natural condition. This, our new government, is the first in the history of the world based upon this great truth." The “Great Truth” was racism, misogyny and bigotry.
Ten million lived in the South in 1860, 3.5 million slaves, 3 million women and 2 million property-less, poor, white men. None of them could vote. Only 1.2 million white males could vote. That’s one-fifth of the population controlling the rest. When you fly that “rebel rag,” is that the freedom you are looking for?
As you’re traveling during the holiday and see the Stars and Bars, smile knowingly with the realization the person behind that flag has no idea of the hatred, ignorance and stupidity it stands for. You've got to love the uneducated.
As for the rest of us, Happy Fourth of July.