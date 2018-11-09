Another election behind us, and I have two things to say:
Congratulations to Tom Burditt and Dave Potter on being re-elected to represent the citizens of Rutland-2.
Many thanks to everybody who supported my candidacy. Chatting with people throughout Clarendon, Proctor, Tinmouth, Wallingford and West Rutland while out on the campaign trail was a very positive experience. We should all be thankful every day to be living in Vermont.
Ken Fredette
Wallingford
