Congratulations, Class of 2020! What an extraordinary time this is. We know that every graduation from preschool to advanced degrees is a benchmark in the life of a student, filled with personal memories, but yours is one that will be remembered by the population at large.
You are part of a global collective of students, a special class, living through a health pandemic and an awakening of human rights. No class in modern history has faced such crises or opportunities. In the midst of fear and uncertainty, life goes on.
We’ll remember you were denied the traditional pomp and circumstance, but your families, your schools and your communities found creative ways to acknowledge and celebrate your accomplishments and show you how proud we are of what you have done. You have been robbed of a moment, but have emerged as a beacon.
Know that despite all the world’s changes, challenges and sorrows, there is still beauty and goodness in the world and, with your help, goodness will prevail. Carry on; be strong; follow your dreams.
Sen. Cheryl M. Hooker
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.