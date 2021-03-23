I want to congratulate Trish O'Connor, Stephanie Stoodley and Charlene Seward for earning their seats on the Rutland City School Board.
It's encouraging to see the city of Rutland has decided to take back our schools in order to retain our heritage and build on our past.
The city has spoken and now trusts you to become the leaders we expect you to be. Its time to reintroduce common sense to the classroom instead of ideology and education, instead of indoctrination.
You three were chosen because the city needs voices on the board to counteract the negative woke culture that has recently permeated our schools by some teachers and administrators.
You and others of the same mind on the school board are the city's firewall to combat this cancel culture.
Now it's important to live up to your promises and have the courage of your beliefs. If you do, the city of Rutland will support you.
Butch Paul
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.