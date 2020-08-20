Congratulations to the Rutland Region Chamber and REDC for making the decision to finally merge the two organizations to better serve the business community and the greater-Rutland region. I’ve long thought they could provide improved services and become more efficient together, provided there was solid leadership at the top.
Lyle Jepson is an outstanding choice to lead the merged organization. His work at Castleton University, REDC and Vermont Technical College and his ability to get things done, make him the perfect choice. We need to get things done.
In fact, this has been talked about for decades from what I gather, with no results until now. Making change is hard, I get it, and I applaud the current board members for diving in and having the courage to facilitate the merger during this difficult time.
I am hopeful this should be the first step towards further consolidating the other local economic development groups into this newly merged organization. Rutland County needs a strong, nimble, economic development group and under Lyle’s leadership, I believe that is exactly what we will have.
Donald Billings
Rutland Town
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.