Golden State Warriors' coach Steve Kerr spoke for millions of Americans who are fed up with mass murders and want Congress to act to tighten gun control. He singled out Sen. Mitch McConnell, the Republicans' silent spokesperson, for negligence.
I want to add that the inaction of McConnell and his party, makes them not just negligent, but complicit in the crimes. Many of the congressional Republicans accept campaign funds from weapons manufacturers and dealers, Fox media devotees, as well as the hate-mongering NRA and its racist supporters, none of which express any public remorse over the links between their products, donations or rhetoric, and the murders. The donors and their money, in promoting the congressional negligence, are as guilty of these mass murders, dating back to Sandy Hook, as are their well-funded congressional stooges.
American media needs to hear from more sports figures and celebrities if we expect to make Congress act to protect our people. Because more TV and social media viewers unfortunately pay more attention to the words and images of their celebrity heroes than to the professionals who study and report on the influence of mass media on behavior, maybe viewers would better understand the impact of mass murder on the future of our country.
Maybe, too, they would vote out of office the congressional accessories to mass murder.
Joseph Whelan
Montpelier
