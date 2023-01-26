Most news pundits do not predict any productive results from today’s Congress. Why? They do not feel any meaningful passage of legislation will happen in the House unless it has the backing of the most extreme, maybe unhinged, faction of the majority party.
Some predictions are they will create legislative chaos not dissimilar to that during McCarthy’s election. Yes, bills like our annual appropriations will pass but those fixes we need on immigration or the FAA systems, may never see daylight. However, I believe members of the “caucus of crazies,” now in majority House committee positions will not lack for imagination in developing their agendas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.