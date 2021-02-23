My understanding is that Rutland taxpayers contribute more than $700,000 annually to the budget of the Rutland Free Library and hence, have every right to freely and fully question and debate its operations and major decisions.
The library director's attack of the Rutland Herald for publishing the "group" letter raising questions about its planned move to the Heritage Credit Union/Heartland site was, at best, regrettable. The Herald should be lauded for providing a community platform for discussion.
The director's letter didn't address key questions in the group letter which, to my knowledge, reflect many misgivings in the city about the library's planned move out of downtown. One solution, it seems to me, could be a public hearing or series of hearings that bring together experts and different views organized by a "neutral" group or groups, including perhaps the Herald itself. After such a hearing/forum, the city could hold a referendum on the move.
Rutland and Rutland County are hardly alone in trying to cope with the loss of anchor colleges amid declining enrollments. It is a national problem that COVID-19 is worsening. Why not pause to expand the conversation and try to build a more clear-cut community consensus about the best way forward for the whole city?
Russell Flannery
Rutland
