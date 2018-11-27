The Federal Reserve recently raised interest rates 0.25 percent and more is expected, despite President Trump’s request to “back off.” He’s concerned that higher rates will harm the economy and he would rather pay down the debt with increased revenue expected from a strong economy. President Trump may be a bore but he makes a strong economic argument.
Federal, state, local municipal and private debt is around $50 trillion. This past month, the U.S. 10-year bond yield rose to a seven-year high of 3.24 percent, which is nearly 2 percent above its bottom in July 2016. These rates are influenced by Federal Reserve action.
A 2-percent increase imposed on $50 trillion in total debt is equal to an extra $1 trillion in interest charges. That diverts nearly $450 billion from the federal budget and it would completely offset the stimulus that’s expected from the tax cuts.
A typical worker works 34 hours a week and earns $23 an hour. Their percentage of the total debt is about $312,500. At the current interest rate, they will have to work 440 hours just to keep up with the interest payments and that is impossible to expect.
Calvin Coolidge once said that “Public debt is a burden on all people.” Personal debt exacerbates this liability and as interest rates rise, it gets worse.
Trump’s argument is an alarm to reduce debt. It’s also a clarion call to reduce spending. Take heed before our time runs out.
Frank Mazur
South Burlington
