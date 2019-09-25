We're beginning to feel the dire consequences in Vermont of having legal pot possession with no legal means to purchase it. The situation with vaping synthetic pot and overdoses is alarming. So-called "spice," a synthetic pot that has chemicals that make you sick, is causing overdoses at alarming rates.
With long lines of people wanting to purchase pot in Massachusetts, where it is for sale legally, and the difficulty of dealing with street pot, using these other synthetic drugs is the reality for people. The Vermont Legislature's failure to make pot a legal and regulated drug for sale has created this health crises. Republican Gov. Phil Scott has come out strongly opposed to legal pot sales and now this irrational, naive, stubborn and dangerous attitude is costing us.
Where it is legal to possess, it needs to be legal to obtain. Common sense tells us Scott is wrong. The House Republicans and their games they play with the legal pot sales bill the Vermont Senate passed is childish and dead wrong. Their opposition to legal pot sales is the reason for the problems to begin with.
It's time to move on with the legal pot sales and resolve this issue now before we get more spice overdoses.
Thomas W. King
Shaftsbury
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.