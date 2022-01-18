The Earth faces many daunting challenges — the biodiversity crisis, climate change, deforestation, current and future pandemics. Congress has an opportunity to provide critically needed increases for international conservation programs that would address these major environmental crises. That means passing the appropriations bills for conservation programs in the State and Foreign Operations Appropriations Act (SFOPS), the Interior and the Environment Appropriations Act (Interior), and the Commerce, Justice Science Appropriations Act (CJS).
The SFOPS and Interior bills would provide crucial funding for programs that conserve vulnerable species in the wild, strengthen ecological integrity, support prevention of pandemics of zoonotic origins, and protect the rights of Indigenous peoples. The CJS bill funds the National Marine Sanctuary program providing critical protection to marine species and seascapes.
What’s more, these programs will fuel our fight against climate change. By halting land conversion and safeguarding wild places, they contribute to the natural solutions that are key to confronting climate catastrophe. But that’s not possible unless our government does all it can. Please urge your Congress members to stand up for a sustainable future and support the increased funding provided by the SFOPS, Interior, and CJS bills.
Steve Gehlert
West Newbury
