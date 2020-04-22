Unprecedented means, by definition, something we have never dealt with before. So before we judge how different people or groups react to COVID-19, we should keep this in mind.
Not a one of us even had an opinion on this virus or being self-quarantined three months ago. I and my business have adhered to every guideline mandated by the governor of Vermont. My family has our health, and while this virus and the measures we are taking to fight this virus will hurt our business, we will survive.
We also own 2 acres of land to walk around encountering no one and I am sequestered with three people I love. I am lucky in a very unlucky situation. Any thoughts or comments I have must start with these facts.
So I ask my fellow Americans to think of their own situation before they throw stones at others in very different circumstances. If you are on Social Security; if you are still on salary; if you can work via a computer; or if you have some money in the bank - you are in one world. If you are a Vermonters who has yet to see a penny from unemployment insurance (everyone I know); if you can’t do your work online; if you own a business and were not one of the lucky ones to get a PPP loan; if you are watching decades of your life’s work end with the closure of your business - you are in quite another world.
If your goal is to unite this country, you must first try to understand that this virus is devastating, but for some and not for others, the mandated quarantine is also devastating.
Philip Allen
Rutland Town
