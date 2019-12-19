In response to Dr. Leffler’s Dec. 12 commentary on health care consolidation, here are some facts:
The same lab test done at a UVM lab vs an independent lab will cost 2-3 times more at the UVM lab.
The same radiologic test at a UVM facility will cost 2-3 times what an independent facility will charge.
Physician bills and cancer medications are often shockingly higher at UVM practices than at independent practices.
As for access, have you tried recently to find a new primary care provider or specialist at a UVM practice? Good luck — you will probably die of old age first.
This is what consolidation in the health care field produces.
Louis Meyers, M.D.
South Burlington
