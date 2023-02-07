The Rutland Herald must walk a fine line in determining what letters to publish, and I feel they have gone too far in deciding to publish Jack Crowther's conspiracy theories on fluoridation. While the majority of the piece simply discusses his experience with dealing with the municipality, the newspaper's editor chose to include his uninformed conspiracy theories to scare the public rather than inform the public. Crowther's assertion that really fluoride is hurting your teeth and is hurting your IQ are not backed up by any representative study using real world examples. I recognize that the Herald has an obligation to be a neutral marketplace of ideas but they also have a journalistic responsibility to not blindly publish conspiracy theories that have been resoundingly debunked by all of our public health authorities at the municipal, state and federal levels.
Matthew Brown
(0) comments
