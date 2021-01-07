To be consistent with previous years, the 2021 legislative constituent meetings for Dorset, Peru, Landgrove, Mount Tabor and Danby will be from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. the second Saturday of each month, Jan. 9, Feb. 13, March 13, April 10, May 8 and June 12, (with additional meetings added as necessary) online via Zoom.
Please email lsullivan@leg.state.vt.us for more information and to be sure you get the link. I will discuss updates, details of bills, constituent priorities and answer questions. You can also find the information by following me on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.
Stay safe and stay in touch. I am honored to serve you in Montpelier.
Rep. Linda Joy Sullivan
Bennington-Rutland
