Watching the two-year agony in the U.K. arising from the seemingly innocent referendum recommending that nation’s exit from the European Union, or "Brexit" for short, lends weight to the Herald’s editorial urging caution where a Constitutional Convention in the U.S. is concerned.
Proponents of a balanced budget amendment in the Constitution will exempt deficit spending whenever “national security” is invoked. According to right-wing thinking, that would result in reductions of federal spending everywhere except the military budget. The military budget currently allocates roughly half of a billion dollars for military band music, which is a great deal more than the money budgeted by Congress for music, art and cultural organizations in all of the 50 states.
A nation that thinks poor will be poor. Rural populations like Vermont’s are helped greatly by an attentive, caring government in Washington.
Craig Gilborn
East Dorset
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.