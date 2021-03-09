In regard to Mr. Hall's letter, "Disagreement," I would respectfully submit that your strong disagreements come across as incoherent ranting and raving, which leaves a reader with a different impression or outcome than you intended.
If I may make a constructive suggestion, please state your disagreement and/or opinion as a statement and then proceed to back it up with the facts that lead you to disagree with that particular policy or political position. Stating your disagreement in this manner will allow readers to better understand your position and it may lead to someone changing their position.
With regard to your query about how I handled my stimulus check, I donated it.
William Donovan
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.