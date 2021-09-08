With his trivial and obstructionist line of questioning at the Board of Alderman’s meeting of Sept. 7, Tom DePoy has once again demonstrated that he is Tom DePoy. In his belaboring of the subtle distinction between integration and assimilation, he seems to imply that Afghan refugees should not be welcomed into American society unless they entirely reject all aspects of their previous culture. This line of thinking ignores how, throughout American history, immigrants from all parts of the world have served to expand and enrich our culture while successfully integrating into it.
In their desire to come here, these refugees have demonstrated their investment in American ideals. And many, through their aid to the American effort in Afghanistan, have already made valuable contributions to this country. A positive contribution is something I have yet to see from Alderman DePoy in my 20-plus years of living in this city.
David Balfour
Rutland City
