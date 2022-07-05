Brian Coombs may have been the perfect football player. He was selfless, carried out his assignments without fail, and didn’t need the glare of the spotlight to excel. New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick would have loved him. Coombs always did his job.
As a student, he was a captain on the Mount St. Joseph state championship team of 1974, went on to play in the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl Game and played collegiate football at Norwich University.
His coach credentials were solid, following closely in the footsteps of his mentor, the legendary Tony Zingali, although with less growl and more finesse. Still, the fire burned hot. He coached 15 years at Fair Haven as an assistant and later head coach. He won the Division II state championship in 1995. He also served as an assistant and head coach for the Vermont Shrine team before returning to his alma mater to coach with his friend and former MSJ teammate, Brian Grady. Coombs later assisted Zingali on MSJ’s penultimate state championship and coached his son, Jeffrey, during MSJ’s title year of 2005. Coombs was an excellent teacher of fundamentals, and he always got his point across.
His unexpected death at just age 65 on June 22 leaves a void for Vermont high school football but his legacy is strong and stirs fond memories.
Chuck Clarino
Rutland
